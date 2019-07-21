Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frankie Lou Richardson. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Frankie Lou RichardsonFrankie LouRichardson, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home July 4th, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM surrounded by loving family. She was born to the late Wayne and Mary D. McCord, July 24, 1931, in Trenton, TX. She graduated from Hamlin H.S. and married the late W. Gene Richardson in 1948. They lived together in Albuquerque, NM after relocating from Snyder, TX. Frankie is predeceased by her sister Patsy McCord, and loving husband of 67 years in 2016. She is survived by her 3 children: Gena (Roger) Gross, Jana Brown, and Jill (Carl) Amador; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren;and sister Ruby Stevenson. "Mammie", as her family called her, was a loving mother, grandmother,neighbor and friend, who always showed strength and compassion to all. She enjoyed gardening, swimming, shoes, tennis, walks,and volunteering. Frankie nevermet a strangerand could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere. Thefamily wishes tothank all those who cared for her during her last days, including the entire Ambercare team and especially, JillAmador, for her delicate care for so many years. We love you, Jill. For those who knew Frankie in her fruitful journey with us, her Graveside Service will be held at 10am, July 24, 2019 at the Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the : https://alz.org/ . To view information or leave acondolence please visit Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019

