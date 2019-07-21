Frankie Lou Richardson
Frankie Lou
Richardson, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home July 4th, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM surrounded by loving family. She was born to the late Wayne and Mary D. McCord, July 24, 1931, in Trenton, TX. She graduated from Hamlin H.S. and married the late W. Gene Richardson in 1948. They lived together in Albuquerque, NM after relocating from Snyder, TX. Frankie is predeceased by her sister Patsy McCord, and loving husband of 67 years in 2016. She is survived by her 3 children: Gena (Roger) Gross, Jana Brown, and Jill (Carl) Amador; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren;
and sister Ruby Stevenson. "Mammie", as her family called her, was a loving mother, grandmother,
neighbor and friend, who always showed strength and compassion to all. She enjoyed gardening, swimming, shoes, tennis, walks,
and volunteering. Frankie never
met a stranger
and could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere. The
family wishes to
thank all those who cared for her during her last days, including the entire Ambercare team and especially, Jill
Amador, for her delicate care for so many years. We love you, Jill. For those who knew Frankie in her fruitful journey with us, her Graveside Service will be held at 10am, July 24, 2019 at the Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the : https://alz.org/. To view information or leave a
condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019