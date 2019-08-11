|
Franklin Dee Gee
Frank Gee passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, August 2, 2019, with his loving life partner, Katie, by his side. Frank was born on Saturday, February 3, 1934 in Wewoka, OK. He was the second son of
Leonard and Florence Gee. Frank was raised in Odessa, TX, where he attended primary school. He then went on to Sam Houston University in Huntsville, TX, where he earned a business degree while on a baseball scholarship. After college, he joined the Army as a First Lieutenant from November 1956 to November 1958. Frank moved to Albuquerque where he called home most of his life. He was married to Annabelle, and together they raised three children, Heath, Rodney and Jeanetta. Frank enjoyed all sports and was an avid golfer. Frank enjoyed participating in many golf tournaments, as well as supporting and attending the New Mexico Lobo basketball games. Frank worked with Kent Nolan construction before starting his own company in 1986, MCC Inc., a construction company specializing in underground projects that worked throughout New Mexico. Frank and Katie spent his last seven years traveling and spending time in San Antonio, TX, with friends and family. Frank is survived by his life partner Katie; daughter, Gaylynn Gee, & son, Heath Gee;
stepchildren; Rodney Smith and Jeanetta Byrd; as well as his grand and great- grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Annabelle; parents, and his brother, Roger Gee. We wish to thank his caregivers, Adriana, Barbara, Judy and Linda who helped Katie care for Frank in his home until the end. A very special thanks to Judy Rosenberg, his nurse and friend, who took very good care of him while he was at Rust Medical Center. Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming with a reception following. An additional service will be held, Friday, August 23, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Interment will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends and family can make donations to the of New Mexico
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019