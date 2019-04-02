Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Casaus. View Sign

Fred Casaus











Federico "Fred" Casaus, age 78, passed away March 27, 2019. Born in Cuba, NM to Teodoro and Eva Casaus he was a life-long resident of Albuquerque. He was presided in death by his Parents, Sister Adelita, Eloyda Sliger, Cecilia Oselio, Elva Olivas, Nina Chavez and brother Virginio Casaus, his partner Merlinda Perea, and son Jerry. He is survived by his sons, Ronnie Casaus (Julie), Randy Casaus (Nancy), Ricky Casaus (Aniesa), two sisters Bessie Berbiglia and Marcella Romero (Jay), 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will be held April 5th 2019, 9:00 am at St. Theresa Catholic church followed by interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta park from 12:00 to 2:00 following.



Fred CasausFederico "Fred" Casaus, age 78, passed away March 27, 2019. Born in Cuba, NM to Teodoro and Eva Casaus he was a life-long resident of Albuquerque. He was presided in death by his Parents, Sister Adelita, Eloyda Sliger, Cecilia Oselio, Elva Olivas, Nina Chavez and brother Virginio Casaus, his partner Merlinda Perea, and son Jerry. He is survived by his sons, Ronnie Casaus (Julie), Randy Casaus (Nancy), Ricky Casaus (Aniesa), two sisters Bessie Berbiglia and Marcella Romero (Jay), 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will be held April 5th 2019, 9:00 am at St. Theresa Catholic church followed by interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta park from 12:00 to 2:00 following. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close