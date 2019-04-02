Fred Casaus
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Casaus.
Federico "Fred" Casaus, age 78, passed away March 27, 2019. Born in Cuba, NM to Teodoro and Eva Casaus he was a life-long resident of Albuquerque. He was presided in death by his Parents, Sister Adelita, Eloyda Sliger, Cecilia Oselio, Elva Olivas, Nina Chavez and brother Virginio Casaus, his partner Merlinda Perea, and son Jerry. He is survived by his sons, Ronnie Casaus (Julie), Randy Casaus (Nancy), Ricky Casaus (Aniesa), two sisters Bessie Berbiglia and Marcella Romero (Jay), 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will be held April 5th 2019, 9:00 am at St. Theresa Catholic church followed by interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta park from 12:00 to 2:00 following.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 2, 2019