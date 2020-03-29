Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred E. Trujillo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fred E. Trujillo Korean War Veteran and AFD Firefighter died on March 11, 2020. He was born on May 19, 1932 to Max and Henrietta Trujillo in El Paso, Texas. Fred attended AHS and then joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War. On the day he returned from the war he met the love of his life Stella Sandoval. They were married 6 months later. He worked as a Firefighter and paramedic for AFD for 25 years.



Fred is survived by his wife of 67 years Stella Trujillo, his brother Benny and wife Frances Trujillo and his sister-in-law Annie Trujillo, Sons Alfred and wife Karen Trujillo, Eloy and wife Isabel Trujillo, Daughter Paula and husband Joe Pazsnit, Grandson Jerome Trujillo, Grandaughters Stevie Lowery,



Melissa and



husband



Patrick Sisneros, Amber and husband Robert



Mitchell, Megan and husband



Jesus Maestas,



great-



grandchildren,



Sierra, Santana



and Samantha



Sisneros, Nautica and Payton Trujillo,



Triston and Gabriel Maestas, Austin and Gracie Mitchell. He also had many special nieces and the best of friends.



What we will miss most about our dad and grandfather is that he was kind, fun and forever put his family first. We will miss you dad.



Thank you to the Armada Hospice especially Sara, Clarence and Elizabeth and the VA home care Daeisy.



Due to the corona virus concerns we will be having services at a later date.



