Fred J. Bachicha
Fred Bachicha, 91 passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 of natural causes. Fred was born in Encino NM on April 12, 1929 to Veneranda Montano and Reymundo Bachicha.
He graduated from Albuquerque HS in 1947 and served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. He married his sweetheart Cecilia Zamora on Valentine's Day in 1953 at Sacred Heart Church in Barelas. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 8 years while obtaining a BSEd and MSEd from UNM. He taught at Lavaland Elementary School for 29 years, retiring from APS in 1990. He then worked part-time for the U.S. Census Bureau for 6 years.
A devoted Catholic, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Cecilia, his three sons: Michael and wife Paula Miller, Marty, Eddie and wife Gerri; nine grandchildren: Dan and wife Suzie, Sierra Morrell and husband Cory, Aaron, Annette, Jon Franco and wife Rhonda, Marcus, Kaleo, Joseph Moquino and Kathryn Dupree; great-grandchildren: Kailani Franco, Bryan Bachicha, and Cedar Morrell; and sister, Helen Claire. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ray and Tom Bachicha and sisters Sally Chavez and Liz Holiday. He enjoyed his retirement to the full: traveling, fishing, bowling, golfing, and going to the North Valley Senior Center to play poker with friends.
The Rosary will be held on Thursday May 21 at 7:00 PM (location to be determined) and the Mass will take place at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 22 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit Fred's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com for more details.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.