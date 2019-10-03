Fred J. Frazier







Fred J. Frazier, better known as "Bud" or "Buddy" to his loved ones, was born on January 3rd, 1937. While he was a locksmith by trade, he was known to be able to fix or build just about anything, and neighbors, friends, and family often sought his help for all of the above. Buddy wasn't just his nickname: it also exemplified who he was as a person. Not only could he be your buddy, he could help you in your time of need, and he often did exactly that for his family, starting work at a young age to provide for his loved ones. He was also well-traveled thanks to his military service in the U.S. Air Force, where he acted as a radio operator. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy Frazier, his three children Fred (Jess), Stacey and her husband Juan, and Cydney, his sister Pat and her husband Alan, as well as his 4 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His brothers Andrew and Robert (Jerry) and sisters Etta and Virginia precede him in death, as well as his father Fred and mother Susie.



