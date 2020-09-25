Fred Richard Mata
1950-2020
Fred Richard Mata, age 70, a resident of Rio Communities, NM, passed away on September 20, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather & brother. Fred enjoyed spending time with his family, kicking back watching old westerns, hunting shows or his favorite Dallas Cowboys, who often made him question his allegiance to the team. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent most of the fall scouting for that monster he was gonna knock down that year. Fred loved nothing more than cruising in the mountains with his dog, Mo, & anyone else who would go, drinking coke with peanuts, chomping on Carne Seca and planning the next hunt.
He moved around the globe while in the Army and finally settled back in his home of New Mexico, where he and Elaine raised 3 children, Lisa, Angel & Freddie all of whom gave him grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Mata; father, Fred Mata and mother, Cecilia Montoya. Fred is survived by his three children Lisa & Joe Gallegos, Angel & Herb Blackbear & Freddie & Geneva Mata and a large extended family. Pops, you'll always remain in our hearts! Services will take place at a later date privately and burial will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please sign Fred's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com
