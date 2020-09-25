1/1
Fred Richard Mata
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Richard Mata

1950-2020





Fred Richard Mata, age 70, a resident of Rio Communities, NM, passed away on September 20, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather & brother. Fred enjoyed spending time with his family, kicking back watching old westerns, hunting shows or his favorite Dallas Cowboys, who often made him question his allegiance to the team. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent most of the fall scouting for that monster he was gonna knock down that year. Fred loved nothing more than cruising in the mountains with his dog, Mo, & anyone else who would go, drinking coke with peanuts, chomping on Carne Seca and planning the next hunt.

He moved around the globe while in the Army and finally settled back in his home of New Mexico, where he and Elaine raised 3 children, Lisa, Angel & Freddie all of whom gave him grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Mata; father, Fred Mata and mother, Cecilia Montoya. Fred is survived by his three children Lisa & Joe Gallegos, Angel & Herb Blackbear & Freddie & Geneva Mata and a large extended family. Pops, you'll always remain in our hearts! Services will take place at a later date privately and burial will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please sign Fred's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Romero Funeral Home
609 N Main St
Belen, NM 87002
(505) 864-8501
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved