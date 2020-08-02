Fred Thomas SanchezOn July 28, 2020, Fred Thomas Sanchez, loving husband, Daddy, Grandpa and Tata (as he was affectionately called by his great-grandchildren), passed away at the age of 98.Fred was born on May 22, 1922, in Colorado to Lino and Leonartida (Gonzales) Sanchez. As a young man, Fred joined the United States Army and served in the South Pacific for three years during World War II. He was awarded four Bronze Stars during his service - two for the Battle of Leyte and two for the Battle of Okinawa. Fred was most proud of his Expert Combat Infantryman designation medal. He was proud to have served his country.After the war, Fred moved to Albuquerque, NM. Fred was a skilled commercial and residential painter, and he met the love of his life, Eva Sanchez, while painting at the hospital where Eva worked. They married on October 3, 1947, and raised their family together inAlbuquerque for the next 67 years. Fred loved cars, he appreciated quiet evenings on his porch and genuinely enjoyed taking Eva shopping on the weekends. He also made the best pancakes ever, as his grandchildren will attest.Fred was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eva Sanchez; his father, Lino Sanchez; his mother, Leonartida (Gonzales) Sanchez; and his 15 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his three children: Yvonne Sais (Gene), Kathy Peters (Larry), Fred Sanchez, Jr. (Kim); his grandchildren: Yvette Sais, Chris Sais (Salina), Eric Garcia and Suzanne Sais; 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Charles Zachary; and many nieces and nephews.Graveside interment for immediate family only will take place on August 4, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.To view information or leave a condolence please visit