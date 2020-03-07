Fred Shoemaker
Fred Shoemaker was 97 years old and the youngest of 8 children. All married and now deceased. He passed away February 24th. He married his first love, Maxine Smith in South Bend, Indiana. They had 76 years of a happy marriage. They moved to Albuquerque in 1949 and he worked for Sandia National Laboratory for over 30 years. He was involved with the Atomic Weaponry and Testing as well as the Microbarograph programs. They raised 2 sons, Kevin Dale (Marilyn Williams) and David Wayne, now deceased. There are 2 grandchildren, Ian Shoemaker (Kate Skelly) of Virginia and Hayley Davis (Evan Davis), and two great grandchildren, Fiona Shoemaker and Romi Davis.
There will be a private family memorial at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 7, 2020