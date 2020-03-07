Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Shoemaker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Shoemaker







Fred Shoemaker was 97 years old and the youngest of 8 children. All married and now deceased. He passed away February 24th. He married his first love, Maxine Smith in South Bend, Indiana. They had 76 years of a happy marriage. They moved to Albuquerque in 1949 and he worked for Sandia National Laboratory for over 30 years. He was involved with the Atomic Weaponry and Testing as well as the Microbarograph programs. They raised 2 sons, Kevin Dale (Marilyn Williams) and David Wayne, now deceased. There are 2 grandchildren, Ian Shoemaker (Kate Skelly) of Virginia and Hayley Davis (Evan Davis), and two great grandchildren, Fiona Shoemaker and Romi Davis.



There will be a private family memorial at a later date.



Fred ShoemakerFred Shoemaker was 97 years old and the youngest of 8 children. All married and now deceased. He passed away February 24th. He married his first love, Maxine Smith in South Bend, Indiana. They had 76 years of a happy marriage. They moved to Albuquerque in 1949 and he worked for Sandia National Laboratory for over 30 years. He was involved with the Atomic Weaponry and Testing as well as the Microbarograph programs. They raised 2 sons, Kevin Dale (Marilyn Williams) and David Wayne, now deceased. There are 2 grandchildren, Ian Shoemaker (Kate Skelly) of Virginia and Hayley Davis (Evan Davis), and two great grandchildren, Fiona Shoemaker and Romi Davis.There will be a private family memorial at a later date. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 7, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close