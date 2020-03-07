Fred Shoemaker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Shoemaker.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Fred Shoemaker



Fred Shoemaker was 97 years old and the youngest of 8 children. All married and now deceased. He passed away February 24th. He married his first love, Maxine Smith in South Bend, Indiana. They had 76 years of a happy marriage. They moved to Albuquerque in 1949 and he worked for Sandia National Laboratory for over 30 years. He was involved with the Atomic Weaponry and Testing as well as the Microbarograph programs. They raised 2 sons, Kevin Dale (Marilyn Williams) and David Wayne, now deceased. There are 2 grandchildren, Ian Shoemaker (Kate Skelly) of Virginia and Hayley Davis (Evan Davis), and two great grandchildren, Fiona Shoemaker and Romi Davis.

There will be a private family memorial at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.