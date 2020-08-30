Fred W. Wellborn, Jr.
"Bud" lost his two and one half year battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Bud was a long time resident of Albuquerque and is survived by four brothers, his wife, his son, and many nieces, nephews, and a vast circle of friends. He was a generous soul with a passion, his life's passion, to help people struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. Most recently, Bud purchased two Oxford houses in Albuquerque that served many recovering from this disease. He was a staunch and fervent supporter of Alcoholics Anonymous and volunteered with the organization. He spent endless hours volunterring and seeking funding for mental illness/drug/alcohol treatment in New Mexico. Cremation has taken place. A Graveside Service will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. FRENCH - University is in charge of arrangements. Special thanks to Drs Parasher, Rustagi, the cancer team at the University of NM Cancer Center, the entire staff at the VAH Hospital inpatient hospice unit, Dr. Jeanne Lunz, Dr. Erin Clarkinson, and Jan Esparza, RD. Should you desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Humane Association of NM, 615 Virginia SE, Albuquerque, NM, 87108 or to the charity of your choice
God will carry you through the storm. Isiah 43:2 In one of the stars I shall be living In one of them I shall be laughing And so it will be As if all the stars Were laughing When you look at the sky tonight The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery.
