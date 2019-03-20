Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred W. Ziegler. View Sign

Fred W. Ziegler was born into heaven March 16th, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the age of 76. Fred is survived by his daughter Rebecca (Kyle) of Albuquerque; son Paul of Albuquerque; and Philip (Miranda) and grandchildren, Savannah and Kai, of Lakewood, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jill, brother, John, and his parents, Walter and Mary.



Fred will always be known as a devoted husband and loving father. He was a man of profound faith, being involved with both Gideons International and a Deacon at Highland Baptist Church in Albuquerque, NM. Fred was also a Vietnam Veteran who served from 1963 - 1967 as an Aviation Pilot &Technician for the United States Air Force.



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, March 23rd from 12-2pm. Family and close friends of the family are welcome at Rebecca's home.



