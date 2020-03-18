Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Young







Fred Young, age 94, left this earth as peacefully as he lived it on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by Ina Bidwell Young, wife and love of his life. He was born on Saturday, September 26, 1925, in Hammond, Indiana. His parents Anna and Anton Jung were from Hungary. He entered the Army during WWII at the age of 17. He was shot in Holland in 1945 and earned the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. After his release from the Army, he attended Art School in Chicago. He left Chicago to pursue his dreams in the West. He settled in Albuquerque where he met Ina (Inie) Bidwell; they married in 1954. Fred worked with a variety of well- known advertising agencies, Ward Hicks, Fred Airy Advertising, Bill Airy Advertising and also with Mickey Toppino and Julie Golden. The latter part of his career he worked as a freelance artist. He is survived by nephews, Harold Young of St. John, Indiana and Dick Young of Hammond, Indiana; nieces, Donna (Lou) Gonzales of Griffin, Indiana and Cynthia Addison of Lillian, Alabama; many great nephews and nieces; and long-term friends Virginia Kilkuskie, and Dick and Pauline Padilla of Albuquerque. Fred's friendship and kindness will be remembered and missed by all who knew him. The family and Virginia express their thanks to the caring personnel at Retreat Gardens in Rio Rancho during his last 8 months. Please visit our online guestbook for Fred at



www.FrenchFunerals.com.



