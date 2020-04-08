Freddie Holcomb
Freddie Holcomb, age 78, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He will be joining the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, Dolores who passed away on January 1, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1942. Freddie is survived by his brothers, Vince (Linda), Louie (Rita), Leroy (Mary); sister, Patsy Griego (Juan); and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, private family services will be held. Please visit our online guestbook for Freddie at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 8, 2020