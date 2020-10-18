Freddie Lynn Foster
"Oh the last goodbye's the hardest one to say, and this is where the cowboy rides away." -George Strait. Freddie Lynn Foster (July 30, 1944 â€" October 12, 2020), passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home in Northeast Albuquerque. Freddie lived a wholesome, fulfilling, and adventurous life. Born in Dallas, Texas, he established deep roots that ultimately spread far and wide as he was stationed abroad in service of his country and touched so many people on his journey.
Freddie is recognized as a patriot for his distinguished and honorable career as a member of the United States Air Force for 22 years. During his admirable service to our country, he lived in Spain and Japan for extended periods, fulfilling his duties with honor and pride. After retiring from his patriotic service, Freddie embraced a career with the United States Postal Service spanning another twenty years, culminating in yet another dignified retirement.
After dedicating his life to service and work, Freddie was able to enjoy his more cathartic pastimes. Along with attending the sporting events of his many grandsons, Freddie loved to spend time on the ranch herding cattle, reading books, watching Westerns, and eating good BBQ. He was also an avid fan of the Cowboys and Rangers of his home state of Texas, and he wouldn't hesitate to remind you, so long as they were playing well.
Above all else, Freddie was beloved and admired by his family, friends, and neighbors. He will truly be remembered for the sacrifices, large or small, that he made in order to bring joy, contentment, and relief to those who were fortunate enough to have known him in the always selfless and compassionate way he did soâ€¦ You will be missed, Freddie, but certainly never forgotten. Rest in Peace, Cowboy.
Freddie is survived by his wife, Joetta Foster; sister, Sherry Anderson; daughters, Monique Hill and Nicole Foster; and grandsons, Gabriel Apodaca, Dominick Foster, Angelo Acosta, Dimitrios Hill and Nikolias Hill.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Please visit our online guestbook for Freddie at www.FrenchFunerals.com