Frederic J. Hudson
1947 - 2020
Frederic E. Hudson Our beloved Fred went home to be with God on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born in Evansville, IN on December 8, 1947.

Fred is survived by his wife, JoAnn, they were married 52 years; also survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Louie, Terri and Joe Piccirilli; granddaughters: Tessa Louie, Anela Louie, Jennessa Piccirilli, Gabrielle and Christopher Walker; great granddaughter Raelyn Allision; sister, Jan Fares; brothers, Brad Hudson, Steve Hudson.

A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 12500 Carmel Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Rosary
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
OCT
14
Interment
01:30 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
