Frederic J HudsonFrederic E. Hudson Our beloved Fred went home to be with God on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born in Evansville, IN on December 8, 1947.Fred is survived by his wife, JoAnn, they were married 52 years; also survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Louie, Terri and Joe Piccirilli; granddaughters: Tessa Louie, Anela Louie, Jennessa Piccirilli, Gabrielle and Christopher Walker; great granddaughter Raelyn Allision; sister, Jan Fares; brothers, Brad Hudson, Steve Hudson.A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 12500 Carmel Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.