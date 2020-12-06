Frederick M. Bassman







Frederick (Fred) M. Bassman was born in Germany (East Prussia) on May 17, 1923 and at age 2Â½ he was brought to the U.S. (Chicago) by his parents Max & Dina, with his five year old sister Antonia (Toni). He grew up in Tulsa, OK and served the U.S. Army in China-Burma-India during WWII. After the war he returned to college to finish his BA degree. Fred passed away on November 24. 2020.



Fred came to Albuquerque in the 1950's for a visit and ended up staying . He worked for Zale's Jewelers in management in various cities throughout the country and in 1970 returned to Albuquerque with his family to start Watch Bands of New Mexico, Inc., which continues in business. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Albuquerque for 35 years. He was involved in setting up for the Balloon Fiesta for many years during his time in Kiwanis. He religiously watched "Jeopardy" and took a keen interest in the stock market. He also was an avid Bridge player and was a Chicago Bears fan.



He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Patrick Bassman.



Surviving are his daughters Martina Bassman, Julie Bunting (Marcus), Son, Mark Basman (Della) four grandsons, Joshua Albright (Victoria), Marshall Albright (Amanda) Tyler Albright (Emma) and Max Bassman and one granddaughter, Anne Bassman. He is also survived by a great-grandson, Jacob Albright and a great-granddaughter Brooklynn Albright, and by one nephew Joel Wolfson and wife Dee.



Fred's remains will be laid to rest at a future date at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.





