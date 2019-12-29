|
|
Frederick J. Disque
The family of Frederick J. Disque is sad to announce that he passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the age of 90. Born and raised in Albuquerque, he graduated from NMMI and UNM. In 1950, he was married to the girl of his dreams, Helen Casabonne Disque (who predeceased him earlier this year). Fred served in the US Army as a Lieutenant during the Korean Conflict. A natural entrepreneur, he founded Custom Paint Center in 1969 and owned the business for over 30 years. He donated many hours volunteering at St. Paul's Lutheran church in addition to community organizations including PTA, Elks, and Kiwanis. He is survived by his children, Jeanene, John, and Jeff and their spouses Terry, Margie, and Jody; grandchildren, Alanna, Paul (Tamara), Tory and Zane. He is also survived by his two sisters, Jane Seelinger (Don), and Maria Tillotson who have entertained us for years with stories of Fred's teasing and mischievous nature. We will miss his sense of humor! Thanks to Presbyterian Healthcare at Home, Atria Vista Del Rio, and VA Hospice Center for their care. Services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 Indian School Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Paul Lutheran Church, PO Box 25001, Albuquerque, NM 87125, Parkinson's Foundation P.O. Box 6003 Albert Lee, Mn 56007-9902 or the . Please visit our online guestbook for Fredrick at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020