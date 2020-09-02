Frederick Fisher

Frederick Hetzel Fisher
Frederick Hetzel Fisher, 73, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Fred was born June 15, 1947 in Ogden, Utah, the youngest of four, to Burton Lyle Fisher and Mary Frances Hetzel Fisher.
He spent most of his life living in Utah, enjoying the outdoors. He worked in construction as a finish carpenter, maintained apartments, and operated the lifts at Snowbasin Ski Resort where he would ski up to 80 days in a season. He was married to Irma Cottam (Tremelling) and had two sons, Derick and Travis. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his sons and their families.
He loved being in the mountains and rivers, and spent countless weekends fly fishing, camping, and hiking. In recent years he moved to Albuquerque. He was very kind and will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
He is survived by his son, Derick (Nichole) Fisher, and grandchildren, Kian, Addison, and Jillian, of Hilliard, Ohio; son, Travis (Manette) Fisher, of Albuquerque; sister, Molly Seamons, of Lincoln, California; and sister, Penny Grossenbach, of Boise, Idaho. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tony Fisher.
His family will create a tribute video that can be viewed at fredfishermemorial.com
. The video will be available September 6.