Frederick "Fred" Uhlmansiek
Fred entered this world 2/3/34 crying and on 10/20/19 he left smiling in the arms of Jesus. Fred had a career in the Air Force, enlisting in 1952 during the Korean Conflict. Fred and Joan (His devoted wife and best friend) had a loving and blessed marriage. They traveled extensively and had wonderful and fulfilling experiences. Fred leaves behind two sons, Michael and Wife Jeri and James Andrew "Andy" and two step children who he loved and considered his own, and they considered him their Dad, James Stuart and Pamela Stuart. He also leaves behind grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be celebrated in the hearts of his loved ones and with our Heavenly Father in Heaven.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 27, 2019