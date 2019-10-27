Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Uhlmansiek. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frederick "Fred" Uhlmansiek











Fred entered this world 2/3/34 crying and on 10/20/19 he left smiling in the arms of Jesus. Fred had a career in the Air Force, enlisting in 1952 during the Korean Conflict. Fred and Joan (His devoted wife and best friend) had a loving and blessed marriage. They traveled extensively and had wonderful and fulfilling experiences. Fred leaves behind two sons, Michael and Wife Jeri and James Andrew "Andy" and two step children who he loved and considered his own, and they considered him their Dad, James Stuart and Pamela Stuart. He also leaves behind grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be celebrated in the hearts of his loved ones and with our Heavenly Father in Heaven.



Frederick "Fred" UhlmansiekFred entered this world 2/3/34 crying and on 10/20/19 he left smiling in the arms of Jesus. Fred had a career in the Air Force, enlisting in 1952 during the Korean Conflict. Fred and Joan (His devoted wife and best friend) had a loving and blessed marriage. They traveled extensively and had wonderful and fulfilling experiences. Fred leaves behind two sons, Michael and Wife Jeri and James Andrew "Andy" and two step children who he loved and considered his own, and they considered him their Dad, James Stuart and Pamela Stuart. He also leaves behind grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be celebrated in the hearts of his loved ones and with our Heavenly Father in Heaven. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close