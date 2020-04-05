Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Van Fluke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frederick Van FlukeFrederick Van Fluke was born in Brooklyn, NY, on March 19, 1937, and passed away unexpectedly in Port Charlotte, FL, on March 26, 2020. He served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years and then as an air traffic controller with the F.A.A in Albuquerque, NM. He retired in 1990 and relocated to Port Charlotte. He was predeceased by his wife, Frances, in 2006. He is survived by his daughters, Denise, Heather and Michelle and their families; by his partner Joyce; and by many friends in New Mexico and Florida. Fred was a stand-up guy and a wonderful father, but he was very thrifty. He would hate that we are spending money on this obituary. He is well-loved and will be truly missed by many. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 5, 2020

