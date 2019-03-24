Fredetta D. Plant
Fredetta D. Plant "Fredi" 82, of
ABQ. N.M passed away Friday
morning March
15, 2019. Born on June 6, 1936 in
Guthrie, T.X. She started working
for the N.M State
Highway Dept. in 1974 in Tijeras and retired as the Radio Dispatcher in ABQ. after 24 years of service. She is survived by her son Carry Plant, his wife Lydia and grandson Aaron of ABQ. N.M. Her daughter Ronna Greason and husband Bob of Vero Beach, FL. Her sister Jackie Sue & husband Allen & brother Ronald Dee both of Aztec, N.M. Her sister in law Bessie Till of San Angelo, T.X and all her very special nieces and nephews in NM and TX. She was preceded in
death by her
brother James
Arlan Reynolds,
father James Reynolds and mother Dorothy Rey-
nolds. The family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude for the excellent care she received from Casa Angelina & Presbyterian Hospice. Our family will gather at a date TBD to place her ashes
with her brother James Arlan in Brownwood, T.X. She will be loved and missed by all whose life she touched. Our moments with her will now become our cherished memories.....
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019