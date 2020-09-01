Fredrick Broell

Frederick Gaudenz Broell
Frederick Gaudenz Broell,79 a resident of Plano Texas since 1992 died Monday August 24,2020.He is survived by his wife Mary Ann,his son Erick Broell and wife Diana of Raleigh N.C.,and his daughter Heather Stave and husband Rob of Dallas Tx. They remember him fondly for his infectious laugh and sense of humor. A native of Albuquerque,Fred graduated from the University of New Mexico and has many friends and family there. Services will be at a later date.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association