Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fredrick D. Hainds. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fredrick D. Hainds







Fredrick D.



Hainds was born Sept. 9, 1928 in Newkirk, OK. He passed on April 25, 2019 with his loving family



near his side. His wish is to be buried at sea, which will be in the



future. He with his wife, Shirley built their home in the East Mountains in



1983, he lived, loved



and was a resident there all those years. He leaves his wife Shirley of 37



years, four step-daughters; Laurie- deceased, Linda



East Mountains, Rhonda



and Sherry of Albuquerque, 11 grandkids,one



grandson,



David lived with them as a young boy and went to A Montoya



School, he looked to Fred as a



father figure, 11



great-great-



grandchildren, one son Mark



Hainds of OK,



one sister Juanita Shaw of KA.



Fred served our country proudly over 20 years. In the Navy and Seabees. He was young to enter post WW2, Korea and Vietnam. Received the purple heart and other medals. His military service was close to his heart and soul. Now he leaves us to serve at peace with our Lord.



Fredrick D. HaindsFredrick D.Hainds was born Sept. 9, 1928 in Newkirk, OK. He passed on April 25, 2019 with his loving familynear his side. His wish is to be buried at sea, which will be in thefuture. He with his wife, Shirley built their home in the East Mountains in1983, he lived, lovedand was a resident there all those years. He leaves his wife Shirley of 37years, four step-daughters; Laurie- deceased, LindaEast Mountains, Rhondaand Sherry of Albuquerque, 11 grandkids,onegrandson,David lived with them as a young boy and went to A MontoyaSchool, he looked to Fred as afather figure, 11great-great-grandchildren, one son MarkHainds of OK,one sister Juanita Shaw of KA.Fred served our country proudly over 20 years. In the Navy and Seabees. He was young to enter post WW2, Korea and Vietnam. Received the purple heart and other medals. His military service was close to his heart and soul. Now he leaves us to serve at peace with our Lord. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close