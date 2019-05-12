Fredrick D. Hainds
Fredrick D.
Hainds was born Sept. 9, 1928 in Newkirk, OK. He passed on April 25, 2019 with his loving family
near his side. His wish is to be buried at sea, which will be in the
future. He with his wife, Shirley built their home in the East Mountains in
1983, he lived, loved
and was a resident there all those years. He leaves his wife Shirley of 37
years, four step-daughters; Laurie- deceased, Linda
East Mountains, Rhonda
and Sherry of Albuquerque, 11 grandkids,one
grandson,
David lived with them as a young boy and went to A Montoya
School, he looked to Fred as a
father figure, 11
great-great-
grandchildren, one son Mark
Hainds of OK,
one sister Juanita Shaw of KA.
Fred served our country proudly over 20 years. In the Navy and Seabees. He was young to enter post WW2, Korea and Vietnam. Received the purple heart and other medals. His military service was close to his heart and soul. Now he leaves us to serve at peace with our Lord.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019