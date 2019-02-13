Fredrick Wayne Bonnell







Fredrick Wayne Bonnell, age 78, died on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Fred was known for his long-time love of and enthusiastic support of running and being outdoors. He is survived by his wife, Susan McReynolds Bonnell of Los Ranchos; his son, Theodore and daughter-in-law Sara Bonnell of Los Ranchos; his daughter, Margaret of New York City; his grandchildren, Thomas and Sophia; his brothers, Ronald and Donald of St. Louis; his life-long friend, Doug Pailer and his wife Carol of Albuquerque; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Hukriede Bonnell; his father, Virgil Lee Bonnell; and a brother, Gary Lee Bonnell. Fred was born in Mexico, MO and grew up in the St. Louis area. When living in or visiting any city, Fred sought out parks and routes for his runs; he completed runs or races in forty-three states and several Canadian provinces; special loves were running on the Mesa Trail in Boulder County, Colorado and in St. Louis's Forest Park. A Memorial Service and Interment are planned for the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest Park Forever Foundation in St. Louis or The of New Mexico at https://www.alz.



org/newmexico. Please visit our on-line guest book for Fred at



