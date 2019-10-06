Freida Anne Whitener
We lost the most amazing, beloved woman in our family. Our mother, Freida Whitener, 96 years young got her wings and is in heaven with many of our loved ones.
A memorial celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church 8600 Academy Rd NE 87111.
Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in honor of Freida Whitener to APS Title 1 Homeless Project. PO Box 25704 Albuquerque NM 87125-0704.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2019