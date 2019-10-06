Freida Anne Whitener

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freida Anne Whitener.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church
8600 Academy Rd NE
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Freida Anne Whitener





We lost the most amazing, beloved woman in our family. Our mother, Freida Whitener, 96 years young got her wings and is in heaven with many of our loved ones.

A memorial celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church 8600 Academy Rd NE 87111.

Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in honor of Freida Whitener to APS Title 1 Homeless Project. PO Box 25704 Albuquerque NM 87125-0704.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.