Frieda M. Montoya

Age 95, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born in Albuquerque, NM on October 14, 1923, to Emiliano Montoya and Sarafina Gurule.

The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 6:30 pm with a reception to follow at Strong~Thorne Funeral Home, 1100 Coal Ave. SE. For more information or to view a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
