Ed McNabb, age 79, lover of God, his wife, and family, and well-known Albuquerque businessman, entered Heaven with joy on Sunday, November 3, 2019.



Ed's friends and family knew him as an honest, hardworking businessman and friend of the highest integrity. He was an avid sports enthusiast and photographer, and was dedicated to supporting and encouraging young athletes. Ed was a blessing and always caring and enthusiastic toward everyone he met. He was a loving, faithful, and dedicated husband and father, a gracious gentleman who loved the Lord Jesus Christ, and always strived to build the Kingdom of God. Many were the recipients of his extravagant generosity. Ed was looking forward to Heaven, and the family has the peace of knowing he is in the presence of the Lord.



He is survived by his wife, Karen; his son, Chris; daughter-in-law, Cheryl; his daughter, Kim; his grandchildren, Katherine, Miriah, Hannah, Rebekah, Joel, Timothy, Jordan and Ashley. He is also survived by his brother, Greg; and many other family members.



A Visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at FRENCH - Wyoming. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Evangel Christian Center, 4501 Montgomery Blvd NE, with Interment to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Ed at



