G. Louise Hinde, 88, a



resident of Albuquerque,



passed away peacefully on Sunday April 28, 2019. She was born and raised in Illinois, where she attended nursing school. While in Illinois she met and married John Edward Clarkson (Jack) Hinde. Upon completion of their educations they moved to New Mexico in 1953 where Jack worked for Sandia National Laboratory and Louise was a stay at home mother. They were married for 56 years when Jack passed away in 2009. Louise was an avid bowler, a superior cook, a great seamstress and a wonderful mother who was able to raise three sons and a daughter. She was active with the Cub Scouts over the years. She will be remembered for her humorous and delightful personality, her love of singing, and her dedication to her family, friends and church



community. She leaves behind a sister, Eleanor and



husband David Stolz of



Illinois; children, Tom and wife, Judy Hinde of



Ruidoso, Jim and wife, Lea Ann Hinde of Albuquerque, son Matt who



predeceased her in 2017, Susan and husband, Don



Rinehart of Albuquerque, Paul and wife, Kaylene Weeks of Albuquerque, grandchildren, Heather



Wolf, Matthew Hinde, Paul Hinde, JJ Hinde, Paul Husler, David Heusler, Scott Rinehart and Brian Rinehart, and great grandchildren Iliana, Orion, Jack and Haylee. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family requests that if desired, donations be made to Church of the Good Shepherd or the Storehouse, 106 Broadway SE, Albuquerque 87102. Mom, Dad and Matt, we miss you dearly.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 1, 2019

