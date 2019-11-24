Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gabino Noriega Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gabino "Gus" Perez Ortega Noriega, Jr.







It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved husband and father Gabino "Gus" Perez Ortega Noriega Jr., 76. He passed away at home on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM surrounded by his loved ones, his cat (Brucey), and grand pups. Gabino was born Jan. 1, 1943, in Alamogordo, NM to Gabino Noriega Sr. and Maria Ortega Noriega. His wife Stella Corine Noriega; children Bridgette Noriega, and Gabino "Gino" Noriega III and wife, Nina; grandchildren Gabino "Achilles" Noriega IV and Storm Noriega; his sisters Jovita "Tobi" Noriega and Ermelinda "Linda" Noriega-Moyers; and many very special family and friends survive him. His parents, two sisters, and eight brothers preceded him in death. Gabino's beloved church, First Bilingual Baptist Church (812 Fruit Ave, Alb. NM, 87102) will host his funeral services on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at noon. A Celebration of Gus's Life will immediately follow (around 1:30) at Old Town Reception Hall (Casa de Suenos) on 2026 Central Ave, Albuquerque, NM, 87104, (crossroads are Central just east of Rio Grande Blvd.). In lieu of flowers, the family will receive living plants or potted flowers, which will be planted at Gus's Garden Shrine where his life will be honored and his ashes preserved. View full obituary at







