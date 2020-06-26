Gabriel Candelaria
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gabriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gabriel Candelaria





Our Beloved Gabriel M. Candelaria born 09/13/78 passed away 06/19/20. Gabe was a wonderful father, son and brother who touched the lives of all those around him. Survived by children; Gabriel Jr. & Delylah, Parents

Rita and Manuel, sisters; Joann, Geraldine and brother Manuel and wife Rosie. Viewing Sacred Heart Church 8:30 a.m. Mass to follow at 9 a.m. Due to COVID-19 service attendance is limited.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved