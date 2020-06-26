Or Copy this URL to Share

Gabriel Candelaria











Our Beloved Gabriel M. Candelaria born 09/13/78 passed away 06/19/20. Gabe was a wonderful father, son and brother who touched the lives of all those around him. Survived by children; Gabriel Jr. & Delylah, Parents



Rita and Manuel, sisters; Joann, Geraldine and brother Manuel and wife Rosie. Viewing Sacred Heart Church 8:30 a.m. Mass to follow at 9 a.m. Due to COVID-19 service attendance is limited.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store