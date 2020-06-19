Gabriel M. Escobedo
Gabriel M. Escobedo (G-Money) Age 40,
passed away on June 14, 2020
Gabriel was preceded in death by his father Jose M. Escobedo and Esther N. Escobedo, daughter Navea A. Escobedo, brother David Astorga and sisters Julie Escobedo and Amanda Escobedo.
Rest In Peace Son.
For more information please visit
www.riversidefunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.