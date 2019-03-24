Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gabriel Maldonado. View Sign

Gabriel Maldonado







Gabriel



Maldonado Sr.,



was born on July 19, 1943 and was called home



by our Lord on



January 10, 2019. He was from Torreon, NM. He



was preceded



in death by his



mother, father,



sister, two sons



and granddaughter.



He is survived by his



companion Ruth Vilarde,



sisters; Margaret Mora,



Carmen Otero, Veena



Otero, Emily Mora,



brothers; George Maldonado, Frankie Maldonado,



Robert Maldonado, two



daughters; Carol Sanchez, Monica Garcia, ten grand-



children, seven great-



grandchildren and many



nieces and



nephews.



Gabriel Sr. was a very talented



musician, where



he mastered the lead and bass



guitar and also



played drums.



He played with over 20 different bands, over 50



years all over



New Mexico.



Gabriel Sr. will be missed by family and friends.







Those who had the



pleasure of meeting him



will cherish the time spent with him.







Services will held



on March 25, 2019 at 11 a.m



at Mt. Calvary Cemetery



on 1900 Edith NE



Albuquerque, NM.



Gabriel MaldonadoGabrielMaldonado Sr.,was born on July 19, 1943 and was called homeby our Lord onJanuary 10, 2019. He was from Torreon, NM. Hewas precededin death by hismother, father,sister, two sonsand granddaughter.He is survived by hiscompanion Ruth Vilarde,sisters; Margaret Mora,Carmen Otero, VeenaOtero, Emily Mora,brothers; George Maldonado, Frankie Maldonado,Robert Maldonado, twodaughters; Carol Sanchez, Monica Garcia, ten grand-children, seven great-grandchildren and manynieces andnephews.Gabriel Sr. was a very talentedmusician, wherehe mastered the lead and bassguitar and alsoplayed drums.He played with over 20 different bands, over 50years all overNew Mexico.Gabriel Sr. will be missed by family and friends.Those who had thepleasure of meeting himwill cherish the time spent with him.Services will heldon March 25, 2019 at 11 a.mat Mt. Calvary Cemeteryon 1900 Edith NEAlbuquerque, NM. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close