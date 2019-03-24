Gabriel Maldonado
|
Gabriel
Maldonado Sr.,
was born on July 19, 1943 and was called home
by our Lord on
January 10, 2019. He was from Torreon, NM. He
was preceded
in death by his
mother, father,
sister, two sons
and granddaughter.
He is survived by his
companion Ruth Vilarde,
sisters; Margaret Mora,
Carmen Otero, Veena
Otero, Emily Mora,
brothers; George Maldonado, Frankie Maldonado,
Robert Maldonado, two
daughters; Carol Sanchez, Monica Garcia, ten grand-
children, seven great-
grandchildren and many
nieces and
nephews.
Gabriel Sr. was a very talented
musician, where
he mastered the lead and bass
guitar and also
played drums.
He played with over 20 different bands, over 50
years all over
New Mexico.
Gabriel Sr. will be missed by family and friends.
Those who had the
pleasure of meeting him
will cherish the time spent with him.
Services will held
on March 25, 2019 at 11 a.m
at Mt. Calvary Cemetery
on 1900 Edith NE
Albuquerque, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019