Gabriel Maldonado



Gabriel

Maldonado Sr.,

was born on July 19, 1943 and was called home

by our Lord on

January 10, 2019. He was from Torreon, NM. He

was preceded

in death by his

mother, father,

sister, two sons

and granddaughter.

He is survived by his

companion Ruth Vilarde,

sisters; Margaret Mora,

Carmen Otero, Veena

Otero, Emily Mora,

brothers; George Maldonado, Frankie Maldonado,

Robert Maldonado, two

daughters; Carol Sanchez, Monica Garcia, ten grand-

children, seven great-

grandchildren and many

nieces and

nephews.

Gabriel Sr. was a very talented

musician, where

he mastered the lead and bass

guitar and also

played drums.

He played with over 20 different bands, over 50

years all over

New Mexico.

Gabriel Sr. will be missed by family and friends.



Those who had the

pleasure of meeting him

will cherish the time spent with him.



Services will held

on March 25, 2019 at 11 a.m

at Mt. Calvary Cemetery

on 1900 Edith NE

Albuquerque, NM.
