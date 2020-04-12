Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Ann Ewing. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gail Ann LaBeau Ewing



November



12, 1933 â€"



April 4, 2020











This is the story of Gail Ann LaBeau Ewing. Gail was such a wonderful woman that was loved by her family and so many friends. She will be missed and cherished by all those that called her Gail, Mom and Fifi.



Gail's story begins on November 12, 1933, the youngest child to John Baptist LaBeau and Mae Priscorn LaBeau. Gail was born in Wyandotte, Mi. Her siblings were older so Gail grew up like an only child. In her teen years, the family moved to Tucson, AZ where Gail made many lifelong friends. Gail graduated from Tucson High School and attended the University of AZ. She became a Gamma Phi at the U of A and until her passing, had remained an active member of her sorority. Tucson was where Gail was to meet John Ewing. He was the love of her life and they were married on January 10, 1953. John took his new family to Roswell, NM where they raised their children, Stephen, Stephanie and Stewart. St. Andrews Episcopal Church was so much part of their lives that Gail spent years on the Alter Guild and learned to make candy in the church kitchen called Fours. The tradition was eventually passed down to her daughter. Years later, John and Gail moved to Albuquerque. Gail worked for the Wendy's Corporation as a bookkeeper and later retired with John to hopefully enjoy some exciting travels together. Bridge Group, Assistance League of Albuquerque and the Gamma Phi's were part of her wonderful life. Years later, Gail met a charming gentleman, Charles Haegelin, who became a wonderful companion after the loss of John. Gail and Chuck spent many wonderful years together traveling the world and enjoying the love they shared for each other and the fondness of their acquaintances.



Gail is survived by her daughter, Stephanie and Rick Bell and two sons, Stephen and Mary Frances Ewing, Stewart Ewing and Valerie Brier. She is also survived by four wonderful grandchildren, Audra Ewing, Wyatt Ewing, Kristen James, Alexandra Ewing and two grandson-in-laws, Mike Cavnar and Ryan James, daughter-in-law Kim Ewing and three most beautiful great granddaughters who call her Fifi; Riley Cavnar, Farrah Cavnar and Arden James. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and her beloved husband, John Ewing.



Our family would like to extend our appreciation to the Drs. and Nurses at Lovelace Downtown Hospital, Armada Hospice Care and Comfort Keepers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Armada Hospice, 7208 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Private Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when gatherings can happen.



Gail Ann LaBeau EwingNovember12, 1933 â€"April 4, 2020This is the story of Gail Ann LaBeau Ewing. Gail was such a wonderful woman that was loved by her family and so many friends. She will be missed and cherished by all those that called her Gail, Mom and Fifi.Gail's story begins on November 12, 1933, the youngest child to John Baptist LaBeau and Mae Priscorn LaBeau. Gail was born in Wyandotte, Mi. Her siblings were older so Gail grew up like an only child. In her teen years, the family moved to Tucson, AZ where Gail made many lifelong friends. Gail graduated from Tucson High School and attended the University of AZ. She became a Gamma Phi at the U of A and until her passing, had remained an active member of her sorority. Tucson was where Gail was to meet John Ewing. He was the love of her life and they were married on January 10, 1953. John took his new family to Roswell, NM where they raised their children, Stephen, Stephanie and Stewart. St. Andrews Episcopal Church was so much part of their lives that Gail spent years on the Alter Guild and learned to make candy in the church kitchen called Fours. The tradition was eventually passed down to her daughter. Years later, John and Gail moved to Albuquerque. Gail worked for the Wendy's Corporation as a bookkeeper and later retired with John to hopefully enjoy some exciting travels together. Bridge Group, Assistance League of Albuquerque and the Gamma Phi's were part of her wonderful life. Years later, Gail met a charming gentleman, Charles Haegelin, who became a wonderful companion after the loss of John. Gail and Chuck spent many wonderful years together traveling the world and enjoying the love they shared for each other and the fondness of their acquaintances.Gail is survived by her daughter, Stephanie and Rick Bell and two sons, Stephen and Mary Frances Ewing, Stewart Ewing and Valerie Brier. She is also survived by four wonderful grandchildren, Audra Ewing, Wyatt Ewing, Kristen James, Alexandra Ewing and two grandson-in-laws, Mike Cavnar and Ryan James, daughter-in-law Kim Ewing and three most beautiful great granddaughters who call her Fifi; Riley Cavnar, Farrah Cavnar and Arden James. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and her beloved husband, John Ewing.Our family would like to extend our appreciation to the Drs. and Nurses at Lovelace Downtown Hospital, Armada Hospice Care and Comfort Keepers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Armada Hospice, 7208 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Private Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when gatherings can happen. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close