Gail Arlene McIntire







Feb. 4, 1950 - Nov. 16, 2019



Gail was born in Albuquerque to Ruth Drumhiller (nee Armijo) and Wallace Drumhiller.Her birth name was Arlene Gail but she was always called Gail and in later life changed her name to Gail Arlene.



At a young age, Gail moved to Los Alamos where her father had obtained a position with the lab. Gail was raised in Los Alamos and married Lawrence Davis in 1968. The couple had two children, Paul and Tana, before divorcing in 1972.



Gail and the children moved to Massachusetts where she married Gordon Hemmert in 1976. The young family moved to Haines, Alaska where they lived in a cabin in the woods before moving into town. Two more children, Julie and Carrie, were born during this time. Gail and Gordon divorced in 1983. Shortly afterwards, Gail and the children moved back to New Mexico.



In 1989 Gail met and soon married David McIntire. Two children, Donovan and Amanda, were born from this union. Gail and David had 30 years of love, fun, and adventures before her untimely death due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.



Gail loved family gatherings and hosted many holidays, birthdays, and spontaneous get-togethers over the years. Although her husband had two left feet, Gail loved dancing to pop music. She also loved hiking and camping. She hiked all over the Sandia, Manzano, and Jemez mountains as well as rim to rim and back in the Grand Canyon. More recently she and her husband went on a 50 mile trek through the Scottish countryside.



Gail was always busy trying to make things nice for her family. She worked hard at everything she did whether at home or on the job. In the 1990s she worked at the Lee Galles dealership as a receptionist. One day Mr. Galles caught her studying product information and asked what she was doing. She replied that she had been thinking of applying for a sales position and he put her on the sales floor immediately. Gail did very well in sales and was happy helping people find the right vehicle and answering all their questions.



Gail eventually had to stop working as the onset of dementia made everything more difficult. This was a source of great frustration for her but she kept trying to contribute and work around the house. With the help of family and an in-home caregiver, Gail was able to stay at home with her husband until the end of her life.







Rest in peace, sweetheart.



