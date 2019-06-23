Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Hatchell Maio. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 10:00 AM Sunset Memorial Park 924 Menual Blvd NE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gail Hatchell Maio







Energizer Bunny batteries did



their job, but Gail passed away with loving family by her side. Gail was a graduate of



UNM and a prominent artist in the Southwest. Her



art was shown in many galleries



and received



numerous



awards. She is preceded in death by her parents Murray and LaVerne Hatchell, son Glenn E. Darrow III



(Tripp), and huband Fred Maio. She is survived by her daughter Jamy Darrow and granddaughter



Haley-Darrow-Vallejos,



sisters Hedy Hatchell and Lana Kroth, nephew Shane Kroth and daughter Madison, niece Piper



Morse and son



Grayson, former husband Glenn E. Darrow II and



dear friend



Lynne Skinner.



Love and help so appreciated from her brother-in-



law and sister-in-law Charles and Gloria Little.



Graveside services will be at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menual Blvd NE, on June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of



flowers, contributions for



burial expenses can



be made to Jamy Darrow ,



PO Box 36596, Albuquerque, NM 87176. RIP, Mom,



I love you.



Gail Hatchell MaioEnergizer Bunny batteries didtheir job, but Gail passed away with loving family by her side. Gail was a graduate ofUNM and a prominent artist in the Southwest. Herart was shown in many galleriesand receivednumerousawards. She is preceded in death by her parents Murray and LaVerne Hatchell, son Glenn E. Darrow III(Tripp), and huband Fred Maio. She is survived by her daughter Jamy Darrow and granddaughterHaley-Darrow-Vallejos,sisters Hedy Hatchell and Lana Kroth, nephew Shane Kroth and daughter Madison, niece PiperMorse and sonGrayson, former husband Glenn E. Darrow II anddear friendLynne Skinner.Love and help so appreciated from her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Charles and Gloria Little.Graveside services will be at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menual Blvd NE, on June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu offlowers, contributions forburial expenses canbe made to Jamy Darrow ,PO Box 36596, Albuquerque, NM 87176. RIP, Mom,I love you. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close