Gail Hatchell Maio
Energizer Bunny batteries did
their job, but Gail passed away with loving family by her side. Gail was a graduate of
UNM and a prominent artist in the Southwest. Her
art was shown in many galleries
and received
numerous
awards. She is preceded in death by her parents Murray and LaVerne Hatchell, son Glenn E. Darrow III
(Tripp), and huband Fred Maio. She is survived by her daughter Jamy Darrow and granddaughter
Haley-Darrow-Vallejos,
sisters Hedy Hatchell and Lana Kroth, nephew Shane Kroth and daughter Madison, niece Piper
Morse and son
Grayson, former husband Glenn E. Darrow II and
dear friend
Lynne Skinner.
Love and help so appreciated from her brother-in-
law and sister-in-law Charles and Gloria Little.
Graveside services will be at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menual Blvd NE, on June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of
flowers, contributions for
burial expenses can
be made to Jamy Darrow ,
PO Box 36596, Albuquerque, NM 87176. RIP, Mom,
I love you.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019