Gail Hatchell Maio

Service Information
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
924 Menual Blvd NE
Obituary
Gail Hatchell Maio



Energizer Bunny batteries did

their job, but Gail passed away with loving family by her side. Gail was a graduate of

UNM and a prominent artist in the Southwest. Her

art was shown in many galleries

and received

numerous

awards. She is preceded in death by her parents Murray and LaVerne Hatchell, son Glenn E. Darrow III

(Tripp), and huband Fred Maio. She is survived by her daughter Jamy Darrow and granddaughter

Haley-Darrow-Vallejos,

sisters Hedy Hatchell and Lana Kroth, nephew Shane Kroth and daughter Madison, niece Piper

Morse and son

Grayson, former husband Glenn E. Darrow II and

dear friend

Lynne Skinner.

Love and help so appreciated from her brother-in-

law and sister-in-law Charles and Gloria Little.

Graveside services will be at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menual Blvd NE, on June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of

flowers, contributions for

burial expenses can

be made to Jamy Darrow ,

PO Box 36596, Albuquerque, NM 87176. RIP, Mom,

I love you.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019
