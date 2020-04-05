Gail Robinson Twilegar
Gail Robinson
Twilegar passed away on March 20,2020. She is now at peace, after a challenging battle with her health over the past year. Gail was born on April 29,1947
in Albuquerque, NM. She is survived by her nephew, James Curd and his children; Alexis and Rachael, and her many friends, whom she loved very much. She is preceded in death by her Father;Clyde Robinson,her Mother;Ada Brown Robinson; her sister;Carol Robinson Curd, and her Niece;Linda Curd Hacker.
Gail attended NM State University. She moved to California in 1969, where she worked as a Real Estate Appraiser. She moved back to Albuquerque in 2010 to be with family and friends.Due to the Corona Virus, the Memorial Service will be postponed.Riverside Funeral Home 225 San Mateo Blvd. 505-764-9663."Your Memory is a Keepsake from which we will never part. God has you in his Arms.We have you in our Hearts."
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 5, 2020