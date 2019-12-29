Gale Waddell
Gale Waddell was born in Silver City to Guy and Katherine Martin in 1925. She passed away on December 10, 2019. Gale was preceded in death by her husband Richard and brother Walter. She is survived by her sister Kaye Bennett, sons Robert and Don, Grandchildren Kendra and Gareth and great-grandchildren Aquilles and Shira.
Gale studied aeronautic engineering at University of Colorado. Following her marriage, she earned a BFA from Drake University. She is a signature member of Watercolor USA and a founding member of NM Watercolor Society. She exhibited in galleries and juried shows. She taught watercolor classes thru private classes and UNM continuing education. She was an avid skier and enjoyed traveling.
Gale had a wide network of friends including the Alpha Phi. Her family and friends will miss her. A Memorial service will be held on February 15, 2020, 2:30 PM at the Cathedral Church of St. John's.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019