Galen Cunningham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Galen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Galen Cunningham



Galen McCurdy Cunningham, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away in peace on April 19, 2020. He was 95.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lois Cunningham; 6 children; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Galen will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.

Service will be held the last week of July.

www.alamedamortuary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved