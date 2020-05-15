Galen CunninghamGalen McCurdy Cunningham, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away in peace on April 19, 2020. He was 95.He is survived by his loving wife, Lois Cunningham; 6 children; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Galen will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.Service will be held the last week of July.