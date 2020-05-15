Galen Cunningham
Galen McCurdy Cunningham, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away in peace on April 19, 2020. He was 95.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lois Cunningham; 6 children; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Galen will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.
Service will be held the last week of July.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 15, 2020.