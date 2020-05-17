Garren Ellis Visser







Garren Ellis



Visser was born to Ellis and Janet Visser on April 2, 1987 in Ontario, California.



Garren went home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Ellis and Janet Visser, his sisters Jessica Maloney and Megan Ragsdale, brother-in-laws Andrew Maloney and Joshua Ragsdale, and his four nephews Grant Maloney, Cole Maloney, Russell Ragsdale and Briggs Ragsdale. He also leaves behind his grandmother Ewouda Bouma and many uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, friends, and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers Skip Bouma and Sam Visser, grandmother Johanna Visser, and Uncle Bobby Visser.



Garren's life tremendously impacted many with his smile, laugh, friendship, talents, conversations, generosity, kindness, big bear hugs and hilarious debates about anything and everything. His trademark was his huge beard, but his loving heart was even bigger. Popular nicknames include Dude, Uncle Dude, the Milk Money Man, and The Mayor of Downtown. He enjoyed snowboarding, golfing, creating music, rooting for the Raiders, and living life to the fullest. Garren's memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him so dearly.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11:00 am at South Park Cemetery in Roswell, New Mexico.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store