Garry Hugg



Garry Paul Hugg, born in Kirkland, Washington on November 15, 1935 passed away peacefully in Albuquerque, New Mexico on January 24, 2020 at the age 85. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Donna Hugg and their four children, Raelee Pacheco and husband Rudy, Russ Hugg and wife Patricia, Robbie Hugg and wife Darlene, Randy Hugg and wife Billie, his foster son Michael Parillo, seven grandchildren, Anthony Pacheco, (Alicia Pacheco), Daryan Hugg, Andrew Hugg, Autumn Pacheco, Jennifer Kowalewski, Jessie Hugg and nine great grandchildren Anthony Jr. Pacheco, Ashley Pacheco, Bianka Pacheco, Amy Hugg, Zoe Kowaleski, Emma Kowaleski, Julian Hugg, Lailee Hugg and Juliet Hugg.



Garry attended Linfield College in the State of Oregon and started his career as a Land Surveyor for the Washington State Highway Department. In 1972 Garry and Donna moved their family to Albuquerque, New Mexico where Garry continued his Land Surveying career for several large National Engineering firms. In 1974, Garry started his own Professional Land Surveying business "Hugg Surveying, Inc." and enjoyed many busy and productive years practicing and mentoring the profession that he truly loved.



During his career, Garry was recognized and highly respected as a Professional Land Surveyor in the States of New Mexico and Colorado and mentored and taught many of today's current professionals in the field of land surveying. Garry served as State President of the New Mexico Association of Professional Surveyors and was instrumental in upgrading and in-acting many of the current professional standards for the profession. He was particularly well known in the development community for his ability to navigate large projects through the gauntlet of governmental and legal requirements and truly enjoyed the challenges.



Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, Garry was an avid outdoors lover and in 1989 retired with his wife Donna to their cabin in Lake Vallecito, Colorado where he continued land surveying part time and enjoying the great outdoors, boating, fishing, hiking and snowmobiling. Garry and Donna also built a house in San Felipe, Mexico and spent the winter months enjoying one of Garry's great passions, running the Baja with his "Sandrail" dune buggy.



Garry always lived his life to the fullest and was never averse to taking a risk or debating a topic, especially on the subject of Land Surveying. He will be greatly missed by all friends and family who loved and respected him deeply. As family members we will always remember the good times and positive energy he brought to us each day of our lives.



No public services will be held at this time. A private family ceremony will be held in the spring at his favorite place, Vallecito Lake, Colorado.



