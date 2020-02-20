Gary Chemistruck

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Chemistruck.
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Hoffmantown Church
8888 Harper Rd. NE
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gary Chemistruck



Gary Chemistruck, age 65, of Albuquerque, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Gary is survived by his wife of 32 years, Elaine; his four children, Marina Marquis of Albuquerque, Peter Chemistruck and his wife, Kimberly, of Elk City, OK, Stephen Chemistruck of Carrollton, TX, and Jeremy Chemistruck, of Albuquerque; and granddaughter, Wynonna.

Gary was a technician at Sandia Labs for 35 years and served as a deacon at Hoffmantown Church for approximately 30 years. Gary also enjoyed hiking and camping. As a young man, Gary worked as a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, and was also a member of the New Mexico Capital Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Ministry.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 10:30

a.m., at Hoffmantown Church, 8888 Harper Rd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Gary at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.