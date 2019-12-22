Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary E. Vice. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Major Gary Edward Vice was born on October 23, 1939 in Nocona, Texas to Archie Edward and Anna Elizabeth (Yarbro) Vice. He graduated from Snyder High School in 1958, then attended the University of North Texas and obtained a BS in Mathematics in 1963. In 1962, he married Nancy Gail Hatley in Forney, Texas. After his graduation, he joined the USAF as a 2nd lieutenant where he spent most of his career as a navigator. He retired as a Major in 1984 after serving overseas in Thailand. In 1978, he obtained a Masters in Laser Physics from AFIT. After his retirement from the military, he worked for Uncle Earl Yarbro, Moore Business Forms, and Sandia Baptist Church, until fully retiring in 2009. In his retirement, he enjoyed several trips across the U.S. and overseas, visiting family and old friends. He was a terrific tenor and sang regularly in the Sandia Baptist Worship Choir. He also enjoyed repairing cars, and household items, as well as building furniture, toys, and home decor for his whole family.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, his brother and sister, his three children and their spouses, and his ten grandchildren.



His family wishes to thank the VA Spinal Cord Injury Unit for their amazing care over the last two and a half years.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Zia Spinal Cord Injury Unit



Make checks payable to VAVS with "In memory of Gary E. Vice to SCIU" in the lower left corner.







Mail to:



NMVAHCS



Voluntary Service



1501 San Pedro SE



Albuquerque, NM 87108



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 22, 2019

