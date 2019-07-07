Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Gerew. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Gerew, age 63, of



Albuquerque, NM passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home unexpectedly. He was born in Rochester, NY and lived in Syracuse, NY from 1985 to 2009 before moving to Albuquerque. He spent a four-decade career in journalism, as a reporter and editor for the Democrat & Chronicle, Syracuse Newspapers, and Albuquerque Business



First.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Teresa. He is survived by his sons, Nelson (Cara) and Peter Gerew; granddaughter, Thea; grandson, Ethan; mother, Arlene; brothers Paul (Nicole) and Stephen (Ginny); sisters Karen and Barbara (Jackie); brother-in-law Boris (Heloisa), many nieces and nephews; former spouse Karen; and dear friends, Willie and Marcella Suazo. A talented writer and observer, he loved to document all aspects of human life. Private family services will be held. Please visit our online guest book for Gary at



