Gary Jacquez







It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Gary Jacquez.



Gary was born in Albuquerque, NM, on June 23rd, 1967 to become the adored and youngest



member of the family. Gary is



deeply loved by, and survived by his parents, Joe and Angela Jacquez. He leaves behind his greatest and truest love, son Joshua, whom he will watch over from Heaven. He also leaves his brother Joey, sisters Sharon Sanders (Gary) and Carol Sutherland (Travis), ex-wife, Nicole Sanchez, Lydia De La O, whom he helped to raise as a young girl, and numerous family members and friends. He was lovingly welcomed into Heaven by his sister Suzanne, sister-in-law, Rene Roybal, and nephew, Sean Good. Very shortly after joining them, he greeted his beautiful sister



Christine



Mondragon at the gates of Heaven, wearing a big



smile and his



Dallas Cowboys



jersey.



Viewing will be



Thursday, May



16, 2019 from



6:00 p.m. to 7:00



p.m. at Saint



Anne's Catholic



Church, 1400



Arenal Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105, where a shared Rosary for Gary kand for his sister, Christine Mondragon will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 18th, also at Saint Anne's, at 9:00 a.m.



Those who wish to express their condolences, please



visit



www.alamedamortuary.com



