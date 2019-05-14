Gary Jacquez
It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Gary Jacquez.
Gary was born in Albuquerque, NM, on June 23rd, 1967 to become the adored and youngest
member of the family. Gary is
deeply loved by, and survived by his parents, Joe and Angela Jacquez. He leaves behind his greatest and truest love, son Joshua, whom he will watch over from Heaven. He also leaves his brother Joey, sisters Sharon Sanders (Gary) and Carol Sutherland (Travis), ex-wife, Nicole Sanchez, Lydia De La O, whom he helped to raise as a young girl, and numerous family members and friends. He was lovingly welcomed into Heaven by his sister Suzanne, sister-in-law, Rene Roybal, and nephew, Sean Good. Very shortly after joining them, he greeted his beautiful sister
Christine
Mondragon at the gates of Heaven, wearing a big
smile and his
Dallas Cowboys
jersey.
Viewing will be
Thursday, May
16, 2019 from
6:00 p.m. to 7:00
p.m. at Saint
Anne's Catholic
Church, 1400
Arenal Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105, where a shared Rosary for Gary kand for his sister, Christine Mondragon will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 18th, also at Saint Anne's, at 9:00 a.m.
Those who wish to express their condolences, please
visit
www.alamedamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019