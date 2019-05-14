Gary Jacquez

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Jacquez.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gary Jacquez



It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Gary Jacquez.

Gary was born in Albuquerque, NM, on June 23rd, 1967 to become the adored and youngest

member of the family. Gary is

deeply loved by, and survived by his parents, Joe and Angela Jacquez. He leaves behind his greatest and truest love, son Joshua, whom he will watch over from Heaven. He also leaves his brother Joey, sisters Sharon Sanders (Gary) and Carol Sutherland (Travis), ex-wife, Nicole Sanchez, Lydia De La O, whom he helped to raise as a young girl, and numerous family members and friends. He was lovingly welcomed into Heaven by his sister Suzanne, sister-in-law, Rene Roybal, and nephew, Sean Good. Very shortly after joining them, he greeted his beautiful sister

Christine

Mondragon at the gates of Heaven, wearing a big

smile and his

Dallas Cowboys

jersey.

Viewing will be

Thursday, May

16, 2019 from

6:00 p.m. to 7:00

p.m. at Saint

Anne's Catholic

Church, 1400

Arenal Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105, where a shared Rosary for Gary kand for his sister, Christine Mondragon will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 18th, also at Saint Anne's, at 9:00 a.m.

Those who wish to express their condolences, please

visit

www.alamedamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.