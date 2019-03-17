Gary Jerome Martinez
|
Gary Jerome Martinez, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 16, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Westside. A Mass will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church at 9502 4th St. NW. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guest book for Gary at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019