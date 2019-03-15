Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Jiron. View Sign

On Monday, February 25, 2019 Gary Florence Jiron, loving husband and father, went to be with his Lord in heaven, at the age of 60.



He was born on February 6, 1959 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Conrad and Esther Jaramillo Jiron. After graduating high school from Manzano High School, Gary served with the Air National Guard. Upon honorable completion of his service, he began a career as an auto mechanic, first with Ken Schultz Buick and later, American Toyota. Gary and his family moved to Ruidoso, New Mexico in 1989, where he had a 20-year career in construction with Cheyenne Building Contractors, Inc.



Gary was a beloved son and brother, loving husband, great father and an awesome grandpa. He had a passion for art and riding his motorcycle through the cool pines and winding roads of the Southwest. He enjoyed spending time with his family fishing and bowling. We will miss his sense of humor and kindness. He was preceded in death by his father Conrad and his brothers Fabian and David. Gary will be lovingly remembered by his wife Cynthia and his children Cheyenne (Grant), Jesse (Leslie), Ely (April) and Teresa (Cosmo). He will be fondly remembered by his 7 grandchildren, Aiden, Mateo, Sebastian, Michael, Daniella, Ely Jr. and Emma; by his mother Esther Jiron; his sisters Sharon, Tracy and Yvette; and his brothers Conrad Jr., Dennis and Randy and many nephews and nieces. Services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Our Lady of the Annunciation at 8:00 a.m.



