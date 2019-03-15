Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Lee Guthrie. View Sign

Gary Lee Guthrie, age 67, passed away on March 11th, 2019. Gary was born on March 15th, 1951 to Raymond and Ophelia Guthrie in Detroit, MI. He moved with his wife and daughters to Albuquerque, NM in 1979 and served his community his whole life, retiring from the Albuquerque Police Department in 1999. He was an original member of The Force Police Band and a GREAT and D.A.R.E Officer. He was a softball player and coach to his grandkids. Gary is survived by his brother Joe Guthrie and sister Jean Zanotti, his daughters Carrie Valdez and Audrey Guthrie, along with his five beautiful grandchildren; Ashley Valdez, Haley Valdez, Juan Valdez, Victoria Alfaro and Allyson Chance. Services will be held on Friday, March 15th, 2019 at The Fraternal Order Of Police, 4120 Cutler at 3 p.m.



