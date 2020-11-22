Gary Ted Montague
A friend noted that Gary was always by his wife's side, inspiring her to do her best, while quietly going about his work, even during declining health. His engaging smile invited others to persevere, and they loved his sonorous voice.
Gary Ted Montague broke the constraints of earthly bonds on Friday, November 6, 2020. He loved his God, his wife, and his country. He overcame blindness, cancer, and other challenges to become the winner of six awards for his book "Victory from the Shadows, Growing Up in a New Mexico School for the Blind and Beyond," GEM Publications at
authormontague505@gmail.com.
Gary was born in Alamosa, Colorado, while his parents homesteaded in the Tres Piedras, NM, area. The family moved to a farm near San Jon. He graduated from the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the University of New Mexico and married his college sweetheart, Elaine. Gary's career spanned more than thirty years at Sandia National Laboratories in the areas of Education and Training and Safety Engineering. Born with low vision, he was a trailblazer.
Gary leaves his wife, cousins, and many friends, including Erin, who called him "Grandpa." Other family members are Bob and Alma Carson of Silver City and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Hazel and Grant Thomas Montague of San Jon/Tucumcari, and sister, Joan.
Services are pending. Those who wish may donate in his honor to the food ministry of St. John's United Methodist Church, 2626 Arizona St. NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87108; or to the Elaine and Gary Montague Victory from the Shadows Endowed Scholarship in Special Education at UNM's College of Education and Human Sciences, UNM Foundation, Two Woodward Ctr, 700 Lomas NE, Ste 108, Albuquerque, NM 87102 or www.unmfund.org/fund/montague/
or to a charity of their choice
. Please visit our online guestbook for Gary at www.FrenchFunerals.com