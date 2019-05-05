Gary (Errol) Neuhaus
Gary Neuhaus, age 76, passed away peacefully April 27, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn, children, Rodney Neuhaus, Rhonda Neuhaus, James Hopper and step-daughter Sherry Mouton, two brothers, Richard and wife Sharon, Dana Neuhaus and Ellen, sister Sandy Reese and her husband Steve Reese, and multiple grandchildren.
He served five yrs in the USMC and had a long career in the construction industry.
Services to be held on May 8th at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo Blvd NE. In lieu of flowers donations can be to a charity close to your heart.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019