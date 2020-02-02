Gary Paul LeBeau
Gary Paul
LeBeau, age 74, passed away at 12:01 AM January 1, 2020. Gary and Jan, his wife of 49 years, have owned and operated Albuquerque's Mr. Tux stores for 38 years and have been avid New Mexico Lobos supporters for most of that time. Gary is survived by his partner in life, Janet Becker LeBeau; mother-in-law Mary Becker; his brother, William; and his sister, Dorothy; his cousins, Linda "Bitsy" DeMmon and Elaine McGinnis, and many more cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
We will celebrate Gary's life at the Fraternal Order of Police in Albuquerque on February 4th, 2020 at 11 AM. Please see www.riversidefunerals.com for more information.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020