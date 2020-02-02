Gary Paul LeBeau

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Paul LeBeau.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gary Paul LeBeau



Gary Paul

LeBeau, age 74, passed away at 12:01 AM January 1, 2020. Gary and Jan, his wife of 49 years, have owned and operated Albuquerque's Mr. Tux stores for 38 years and have been avid New Mexico Lobos supporters for most of that time. Gary is survived by his partner in life, Janet Becker LeBeau; mother-in-law Mary Becker; his brother, William; and his sister, Dorothy; his cousins, Linda "Bitsy" DeMmon and Elaine McGinnis, and many more cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

We will celebrate Gary's life at the Fraternal Order of Police in Albuquerque on February 4th, 2020 at 11 AM. Please see www.riversidefunerals.com for more information.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.